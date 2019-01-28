Bollywood stunner Sunny Leone recently shot for an item number in South superstar Mammootty-starrer upcoming Malayalam film Madhura Raja and a photo of the diva with Mammootty has gone viral on social media. Have a look!

The photo is from the sets of upcoming Malayalam film Madhura Raja

Bollywood beauty Sunny Leone, after bagging a Tamil film will soon be making her debut in Mollywood industry also. Yes, the Baby Doll of Bollywood will be seen performing an item number in South superstar Mammootty-starrer Madhura Raja. In the dance number, Sunny Leone will be seen shaking a leg with Malayalam superstar Mammootty. A photo of the Bollywood diva with Mammootty was shared by one of her fan pages and the picture has taken over social media.

In the photo, we see Sunny Leone in a sexy golden shimmery dress while Mammootty looks dapper in a mundu. The photo is from the sets of upcoming Malayalam film Madhura Raja. Sunny Leone, who has featured in a number of hit Bollywood item numbers and films will also be seen playing the lead role in upcoming Tamil film Veeramahadevi and she has been shooting for the film for a while now.

Sunny Leone, who has given us item songs such as Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Laila Main Laila, Pink Lips, among many others is a former porn star and is one of the sexiest Bollywood dancers. Before entering Bollywood, Sunny Leone participated in the 5th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

She is also a reality show host and has appeared in movies like Ragini MMS 2, One Night Stand, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Ek Paheli Leela, among many others. She has a huge fan base on social media and especially on Instagram.

