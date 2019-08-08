Sunny Leone posted a picture on Instagram with her husband calling him as the man candy, who has always been the support system for her. In this picture, the couple Sunny-Daniel is looking lovely and you just can't get the eye off from them.

Karenjit Kaur Vohra, a Canadian born Indian-American actress who is quite famous by her stage name Sunny Leone. She started getting fame in India after her appearance in Big-Boss and after that, she did several movies and item songs. Now Sunny Leone is a big name in the Bollywood industry but she always says that there is a man behind her success, who is her husband Daniel Weber. The man behind Sunny’s success is an American actor, producer and also the business manager of his lovely wife Sunny Leone.

Sunny is now the mother of three and is usually seen outside the playschool, to pick up her children. Sunny is very much active on social media and her social media is filled with her children’s pictures but before the lovely children came into her life she used to post a lot of pictures with her husband, and now after a very long time, she finally posted a picture with her spouse Daniel Weber.

In this picture where Sunny and her husband are sitting in the car and you just can’t veto to adore these two and the caption where she says it is nice to have her man candy next to her. She always says that her husband is her support system but this time she comes up with his eye candy, who is the man candy to her taste buds.

Sunny is looking hot in this yellow attire which is carried with beautiful gold dangle earrings. Nowadays Sunny is packed up with her shooting schedule, Sunny will soon be seen in the South Indian films and her next movie will be a horror-comedy titled, Coca Cola.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App