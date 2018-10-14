Sunny Leone on Sunday unloaded cuteness on Instagram with a picture with hubby Weber. Donning a sky blue dress and sitting near fountains Sunny looked mesmerising as ever. Sunny recently became a mother of twins in March and now she seems to be taking the edge off in Cancún, one of Mexico’s most famous vacation destinations.

Sunny Leone seems to be having a good time in Mexico with husband Daniel Weber and her friends. After ravaging the internet with her slender figure in a white bikini, today Sunny unloaded cuteness with a picture with hubby Weber. Donning a sky blue dress and sitting near fountains Sunny looked mesmerising as ever. Sunny recently became a mother of twins in March and now she seems to be taking the edge off in Cancún, one of Mexico’s most famous vacation destinations.

The photo uploaded just a few hours back have garnered more than 3 lakh views and counting. Recently she uploaded a steamy and sexy photo on Instagram wearing a white bikini which literally took the social media by storm.

Recently, Sunny was in the middle of a major controversy for her role in VC Vadivudaiyan’s Veeramahadevi, a warrior princess who’s widely revered in Southern India. Many people expressed concern with Sunny being an adult star playing the revered role.

Veeramahadevi will mark her entry into Tamil and Telugu film industry. Sunny has established a firm footing in Bollywood. Her wax statue was inducted in Madame Tussauds, Delhi, in September.

