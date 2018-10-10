Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, who is currently vacationing in Mexico, has taken to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo. In the photo uploaded on Wednesday morning, October 10, Sunny is looking ravishing in a floral monokini. After Sunny shared the photo, it took over social media and is getting showered with compliments appreciating her stunning looks.

Known to mesmerise the audience with her sizzling dance moves and sensuous persona, Bollywood actor Sunny Leone rules million hearts and she knows it. Along with being a heartthrob, the diva is also a social media sensation and takes the internet by storm whenever she posts a new photo. As she vacations in Mexico, the diva took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo in which she looks ultra glamorous.

Making the fans go gaga over her latest photo, Sunny can be seen donning a sexy floral monokini. To amp up the look and raise the hotness quotient, the diva styled with her look with huge sunglasses and a black hat. Needless to say, Sunny is oozing oomph in her latest photo as the monokini is perfectly accentuating her curves.

Just after Sunny shared the photo on her Instagram account, it took social media by storm and has garnered more than 99K likes in less than an hour. With this, the comment section under the photo has been showered with compliments appreciating her gorgeous looks.

On the work front, Sunny Leone-starrer Season 2 of her biopic web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone has released on Zee5. As she gears up for her Kollywood debut with the film Veeramadevi, the diva is currently seen hosting MTV Splitsvilla Season 11 with Rannvijay Singha.

Check out Sunny Leone’s photos that are too hot to handle:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More