Bollywood actor and former pornstar Sunny Leone, who is back with Season 2 of her web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone, has surprised her fans and followers with a refreshing morning selfie. Clicked on her flight to Delhi, Sunny looks stunning in a red and blue bomber jacket and ripped denim styled with red heels. With her sensuous dance moves and sizzling photos, Sunny has emerged as one of the hottest women in the Bollywood industry.

Be it winning hearts with her sensuous dance moves on songs like Baby Doll, Laila Mein Laila and Pink Lips to raising the temperatures with her hot photoshoots, Bollywood actor and Former Pornstar Sunny Leone manages to remain in the limelight with her sheer charm and persona. With more than 14 million followers on her official Instagram account, there is no doubt about the fact that Sunny is one of the hottest and most desirable women in the country.

On September 12, Sunny surprised her followers with a morning selfie in which she looks refreshing as ever. Taken on her flight to Delhi, the diva posed for a perfect selfie in a red and blue bomber jacket, grey t-shirt, ripped denim and red heels. To off the look, she wore sunglasses that complimented her look perfectly and made the fans go gaga over her casual yet fun look.

Before this, Sunny Leone had shared an uber-hot photo on her official Instagram account in which she can be seen giving major fashion goals in a white basic shirt styled with a black leather mini skirt. Adding oomph to the photo, Sunny kept her makeup and hairstyling minimal and flaunted her sexy curvaceous body.

Workwise, Sunny is back with Season 2 of web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. With this, she will be soon making her Tamil debut with the film Veeramadevi as she currently hosts Season 11 of MTV Splitsvilla with Rannvijay Singha.

