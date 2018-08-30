Well, the caption to her new post reads that the diva is in awe of the view from her room, but we are definitely awe-struck with the spotless beauty of none other than Bollywood sensation Sunny Leone. There is nothing new about the fact that Sunny rules the social media and every time she shares a new video or photo of her, it takes no times to go viral. Sharing a magnificent picture all the way from Dubai, Sunny has definitely made our day.
It is pretty clear that forever gorgeous Sunny is feeling good there, but she has certainly maintained to make her fans happy in India. The picture has garnered over 438, 946 likes while the comment section is brimming with compliments for the sensuous actor.
Donning a high neck ribbed crop tank top paired with green high waist jeggings, the actor is looking flawless. As we have already said, it is just impossible to take our eyes off the beauty. Here’s take a look at the photo: