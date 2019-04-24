Bollywood bombshell and former adult star Sunny Leone got candid in a recent interview and revealed interesting facts about her first kiss which was back in school. Here are some interesting details from her first kissing experience.

One of the sexiest dancers in Bollywood, Sunny Leone is undoubtedly a social media sensation with a massive fan base on social media platforms as well as across the globe! The former porn star is also known for her honest and candid conversations and in her latest interview with a leading daily, the Jism 2 actress spoke about her first kiss. Sharing some interesting details about her first kiss ever, Sunny Leone revealed that she experienced her first kiss when she was in school but it became a memorable experience as she while kissing her boyfriend in school was busted by her daddy.

Now that was definitely not a good experience but Sunny Leone like always was very candid and honest about her past experience. She further revealed how this led to a huge scene at home as her folks were very angry at her. Sunny Leone also shared that her first ever crush as a kid was on none other than Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt.

Sunny Leone, who is a former porn star made her debut in Bollywood in 2012 after she participated in controversial reality show Bigg Boss in the 5th season post which she made her entry into Bollywood and has starred in movies like Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Jims 2, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, One Night Stand, among several others.

She is one of the best dancers in the industry and her item songs such as Laila Main Laila, Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Paani Wala Dance, among several others are loved by fans and became overnight hits.

She will now be making her debut in the Tamil and Malayalam film industries with her upcoming films such as Veeramadevi, Madhura Raja and Rangeela.

