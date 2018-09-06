Sunny Leone looks like an astonishing natural beauty with minimal makeup and those beautiful brown eyes, Sunny Leone looks magical in her latest Instagram photo. Dressed in a white top with classy earrings, Sunny Leone looks like a beautiful princess in her new photo.

Bollywood’s Baby Doll Sunny Leone has been driving her fans crazy on social media after posting some adorable and sexy photos on her Instagram account. The Ek Paheli Leela actor on Thursday took to her Instagram account and shared an adorable photo which has set the Internet on fire! Apart from the stunning photo, what caught our attention is the caption which she gave to her photo that read ‘hey there sweet cakes.’

Sunny Leone looks like an astonishing natural beauty with minimal makeup and those beautiful brown eyes, Sunny Leone looks magical in her latest Instagram photo. Dressed in a white top with classy earrings, Sunny Leone looks like a beautiful princess in her new photo.

Sunny Leone is currently hosting Splitsvilla 11 along with MTV VJ Rannvijay Singh. Sunny Leone is a former porn star who made her Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2 and has featured in a number of Bollywood projects such as Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, One Night Stand, among many others.

She has a huge fan following on social media and her photos and videos go viral in no time!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More