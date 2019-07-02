Bollywood diva Sunny Leone's latest Instagram photo in which she is seen posing in her night suit has taken the Internet by storm, have a look!

Bollywood dancing queen and former porn star Sunny Leone has once again taken over the Internet with her latest photo which she shared on her official Instagram account on Tuesday morning. The photo, in which we see Sunny Leone in her cute night suit with a hair bun as she is holding her coffee mug and looking outside the window, has been breaking the Internet.

Her flawless and natural skin and the adorable smile is to die for! Sunny Leone also gave a witty caption to the photo related to the Mumbai rains. She is a former porn star and a Bollywood actress who made her debut in Bollywood back in 2012 with Mahesh Bhatt-directorial Jism 2 after she participated in the 5th season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

Sunny Leone is one of the finest dancers in the industry and has starred in a number of Bollywood movies such as Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Luv U Alia, Mastizaade, One Night Stand, Tera Intezaar, Arjun Patiala, among many others.

This year, Sunny Leone will be making her debut in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movie industry with her upcoming movies such as Veeramadevi, Rangeela, Madhura Raja, Helen, Koka Kola, among several others.

She will also be hosting the 11th season of the popular reality show MTV Splitsvilla and is known for her sexy dance numbers such as Laila Main Laila, Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Pink Lips, Chaar Bottle Vodka, Desi Look, among several others.

