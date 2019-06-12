Sunny Leone photo: Bollywood stunner Sunny Leone on Wednesday shared a group photo with choreographer Mudassar Khan and his dance group on Instagram and has gone viral!

Sunny Leone photo: Bollywood dancing sensation and item queen Sunny Leone has been breaking the Internet with her latest photo in which she is seen posing with popular choreographer Mudassar Khan and his dance crew. Sunny Leone shared the photo on Instagram and it has now gone viral on social media.

In the photo, we see Sunny Leone dressed in a red top with black lowers and is making funny poses as she gets an adorable photo clicked! Sunny Leone will soon be seen hosting the new season of reality television show MTV Splitsvilla 12. Sunny Leone is also a former Bigg Boss contestant and is married to Daniel Weber.

She also played the lead role as herself in her own biopic web-series titled Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone which was directed by Aditya Datt and streamed on Zee5 app. Sunny Leone has starred in a number of item songs such as Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Chaar Bottle Vodka, Paani Wala Dance, Laila, Low Aana Lifeu, Pink Lips, Shake That Booty, Sesamma, Tu Zaroorat Nahi Tu Zaroori Hai, Choli Blockbuster, Laila Main Laila, Piya More, Trippy Trippy, Chaap Nishna, among many others.

Sunny Leone has starred in a number of Bollywood movies post her debut in the Indian film industry in 2012 with Mahesh Bhatt directorial erotic-thriller Jism 2 which was a blockbuster. Sunny Leone has worked in movies like Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Ek Paheli Leela, Luv U Alia, Singh Is Bliing, One Night Stand, Beiimaan Love, Mastizaade, Shootout at Wadala, Ragini MMS 2, Jackpot, among many others.

