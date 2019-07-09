Bollywood dancing sensation and former adult star Sunny Leone's latest photo which she shared on Instagram has been breaking the Internet!

Bollywood actress and former porn star Sunny Leone’s latest Instagram photo in too hot to handle and has taken social media by storm! In the photo, we see her posing in a blue and white dress with a high ponytail and her million dollar smile is way too adorable! Her photo has taken over the Internet!

Sunny Leone got her first Bollywood break after she became a popular name post participating in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss in the fifth season. She signed Mahesh Bhatt’s erotic thriller Jism 2 which was a box office hit and post that Sunny Leone starred in a number of Bollywood movies such as Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Ek Paheli Leela, Singh Is Bliing, One Night Stand, Beiimaan Love, Balwinder Singh Famous Ho Gaya, Hate Story 2, Vadacurry, Ragini MMS 2, Jackpot, Shootout at Wadala, among many others.

She also starred in her own biopic web-series titled Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone and her performance was critically acclaimed. After rulling Bollywood for so many years, Sunny Leone is all set to make her debut in the Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu movie industries with her upcoming movies such as Koka Kola, Helen, Veeramadevi, Madhura Raja, and Rangeela.

She is also known for her sexy item numbers such as Laila Main Laila, Paani Wala Dance, Chaar Bottle Vodka, Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Shake That Booty, Pink Lips, Tu Zaroorat Nahi Tu Zaroori Hai, Choli Blockbuster, Piya More, Trippy Trippy, Crazy Habibi VS Decent Munda, among many others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App