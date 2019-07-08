Sunny Leone photo: Bollywood dancing sensation and former porn star Sunny Leone has once again taken social media by storm with her sexy photos!

Sunny Leone photo: Bollywood sensation and former adult star Sunny Leone’s latest Instagram photo in which the diva is dressed in a sexy deep-neck shimmery gown has taken the Internet by storm and has gone viral on social media. Her sexy legs, cleavage, hot curves are to die for and the photo is too hot to handle!

Sunny Leone is one of the most searched celebrities on Google and is also a sensational dancer who is known for her sexy and grooving dance moves which set the silver screens on fire!

Sunny Leone has starred in a number of Bollywood movies such as Jism 2, Vadacurry, Balwinder Singh Famous Ho Gaya, Shootout at Wadala, Ragini MMS 2, Jackpot, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Singh Is Bliing, Luv U Alia, Mastizaade, One Night Stand, Beiimaan Love, Dongari ka Raja, Tera Intezaar, Arjun Patiala, Rangeela, among many others.

She is also known for her sexy, hot and sultry dance numbers such as Chaar Bottle Vodka, Paani Wala Dance, Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Shake That Booty, Pink Lips, Tu Zaroorat Nahi Tu Zaroori Hai, Choli Blockbuster, Laila Main Laila, Trippy Trippy, among many others. She will also be seen in Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil movie such as Madhura Raja, Veeramadevi, Helen and Koka Kola.

She starred in the lead role in her own biopic web-series titled Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone and is also the host of popular Indian television reality show MTV Splitsvilla. Sunny Leone has millions of followers on Instagram and other social media platforms.

