Bollywood stunner Sunny Leone's latest Instagram picture in which she is seen on the magazine cover of Wedding Vows magazine has taken over social media. In the photo, Sunny Leone is looking stunning in red.

Bollywood beauty queen Sunny Leone never fails to impress her with her stunning and breathtaking photos and videos which she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account. In the latest picture shared by the Ragini MMS 2 actress on her official Instagram account on Friday afternoon, Sunny Leone is seen on the magazine cover of Wedding Vows for the 8th edition of the magazine on their anniversary. In the photo, Sunny Leone is dressed up in a stunning red lehenga with silver embroidery and her jewellery is to die for!

Sunny Leone looks stunning as a bride on the cover photo of Wedding Vows magazine and the photo has been breaking the Internet. Sunny Leone is one of the most sensational actresses in Bollywood who has been ruling the film industry with her amazing dance numbers which garner millions of views on YouTube and become overnight chartbusters. Sunny Leone made her debut in the Indian film industry in 2012 with Jism 2 and there was no looking back for the former porn star after that. Sunny Leone is an actress, model, television host and an amazing dancer.

Sunny Leone will soon be making her debut in Tamil and Telugu film industry as well and is an Internet sensation.

