Sunny Leone photo: Bollywood actress and former porn star Sunny Leone has stormed the Internet with her latest photo in which she is seen dressed in a sexy floral print crop top with a sexy yellow skirt and her photo has gone viral on social media.

She is best known for her sexy dance numbers and item songs such as Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Chaar Bottle Vodka, Pink Lips, Paani Wala Dance, Shake That Booty, Low Aana Lifeu, Tu Zaroorat Nahi Tu Zaroori Hai, Choli Blockbuster, Laila Main Laila, Trippy Trippy, Deo Deo, among many others.

Sunny Leone, who made her impressive debut in the Hindi film industry in 2012 with Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial venture Jism 2, has starred in a number of Bollywood movies such as Tera Intezaar, Arjun Patiala, Dongari ka Raja, Mastizaade, One Night Stand, Beiimaan Love, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Luv U Alia, Ek Paheli Leela, Balwinder Singh Famous Ho Gaya, Ragini MMS 2, Jackpot among many others .

Sunny Leone will soon be making her Tamil and Malayalam debut with her upcoming movies such as Madhura Raja, Rangeela and Veeramadevi.

Sunny Leone has also worked in the television reality show as a host such as in MTV Splitsvilla. She also played the older version of Sunny Leone in her own biopic web-series titled Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.

Sunny Leone has a massive fan base on social media and is one of the most searched social media personalities on Google. She is married to Daniel Weber and has three adorable kids.

