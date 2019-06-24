Sunny Leone photo: One of the sexiest actresses in Bollywood and former porn star Sunny Leone has been breaking the Internet with her latest sexy photo in which she is dressed in a white and purple crop top.

Sunny Leone, who is a former porn star, a model, dancer and actress, has starred in a number of Bollywood movies such as Shootout at Wadala, Jism 2, Ragini MMS 2, Balwinder Singh Famous Ho Gaya, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Luv U Alia, Singh Is Bliing, One Night Stand, Beiimaan Love, Mastizaade, Tera Intezaar, Arjun Patiala, among many others.

Sunny Leone will soon be making her debut in the Tamil film industry with her upcoming movie Veeramadevi in which Sunny will be playing the role of a warrior princess. Veeramadevi is being helmed by Vadivudaiyan and also stars Navdeep. Nassar and Srinath.

She is known for her sexy dance numbers such as Laila Main Laila, Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Trippy Trippy, Choli Blockbuster, Tu Zaroorat Nahi Tu Zaroori Hai, Shake That Booty, Pink Lips, among many others.

In 2011, Sunny Leone became a household name after she participated in the 5th season of controversial and popular Indian reality television show Bigg Boss post which she made her Bollywood debut in Mahesh Bhatt’s erotic thriller Jism 2.

Sunny Leone has a massive fan base on social media and has millions of fans of Instagram. She keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos on social media.

