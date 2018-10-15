Bollywood diva Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber adopted a little baby girl in last year in July and named her Nisha Kaur Weber. Sunny Leone keeps sharing adorable photos with her daughter on her social media accounts and on the special occasion of Nisha Kaur's birthday, Bollywood stunner Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram account to share a breathtaking photo with her daughter Nisha Kaur Weber wishing her a very happy birthday and all the happiness in the world.

Sunny Leone, who is currently in Mexico with her family for a holiday, on Monday took to her Instagram account and shared a stunning photo in which we see Sunny holding the little baby girl in her arms and the mother-daughter duo is all smiling in the photo! It seems like mommy Sunny Leone is having a great time with daughter Nisha as the little doll turns a year older!

Soon after the couple adopted Nisha, their family further got completed once they welcomed their twin boys Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber through surrogacy. Sunny Leone is one of the most searched social media personalities and is currently hosting the 11th season of reality game show Splitsvilla and will be soon making her debut in the Tamil film industry with Veeramdevi.

