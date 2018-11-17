Sunny Leone photos: Bollywood diva Sunny Leone, who is currently seen hosting MTV Splitsvilla Season 11, has charmed everyone with her impeccable style and undeniable charm on the show. Every time she shares her look from the show, it ends up making the social media users go gaga over her. Have a look at 10 hot photos of the diva that will leave you stunned-

Sunny Leone photos: With her sensational dance moves and a charming personality, Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has carved a space for herself in the hearts of the audience. Be it dance numbers, web-series or reality shows, the diva manages to balance it out effortlessly and make an impression. As she continues to garner attention with her stint in MTV Splitsvilla Season 11, it is her super-hot avatar on the show that ends up making headlines.

As soon as Sunny shares her looks from the show on her official Instagram account, it makes fans go gaga over her stunning looks and ends up taking social media by storm. From her satorical fashion choices to the undeniable oomph that she adds to every photo with her poise and attitude, Sunny has time and again proved that she is the hottest host of the show till now.

Take a look at Sunny Leone’s top 10 looks from the sets of the show:

Along with hosting the show with Former Roadies winner Rannvijay Singha, Sunny Leone recently released Season 2 of her biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. With this, the diva is currently gearing up to make her Kollywood debut with film Veeramadevi.

Post a successful career in the adult film industry, Sunny Leone stepped into the limelight in India with her stint in controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Soon, she made her big Bollywood debut with erotic thriller Jism 2 and later carved a space in the Indian Film Industry with her dance numbers like Baby Doll, Laila Mein Laila and Pani Wala Dance.

