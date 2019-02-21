Sunny Leone photos: These 10 photos of popular Bollywood star Sunny Leone will make your day! She is one of the most sensational Bollywood actresses who is also a former adult star and has featured in a number of item songs.

Sunny Leone photos: Bollywood hottie Sunny Leone is one of the most searched celebrities on Google as well as on social media sites such as Facebook and Instagram. The diva never fails to turn up the heat with her sexy, sultry and hot photos which she keeps sharing in order to keep entertaining her fans and keep they giving all the updates on her life! Sunny Leone is married to American businessman Daniel Weber and is blessed with 3 kids! Sunny Leone is a doting mother to a daughter Nisha Kaur Weber who she adopted in 2017 and later gave birth to twin boys Asher and Noah through surrogacy!

Sunny Leone participated in controversial reality show Bigg Boss in the 5th season which marked her entry into Bollywood. Sunny Leone has also hosted several television reality shows such as MTV Splitsvilla which she has been hosting for the past 5 years. Sunny Leone is a former porn star who has now become a popular name in the Indian film industry and has featured in a number of films such as Jism 2 which was her debut film, Tera Intezaar, One Night Stand, among many others.

Sunny Leone is known for her sexy dance moves and her dance numbers garner millions of views on YouTube. Here are 10 of her stunning photos:

