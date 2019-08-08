Sunny Leone photos: Bollywood diva Sunny Leone has come a long way from she started. She has been proving herself in the entertainment industry. Here are top 10 pictures of the social media sensation slaying in different avatars. Have a look.

Sunny Leone photos: Karenjit Kaur Vohra is popularly known by her stage name Sunny Leone. Sunny is a former porn star and is currently working as an actor for Bollywood entertainment industry. The actor got fame after being a part of popular reality show Big Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan.

The actor was born in Canada and brought up in America and India. Sunny has been a part of many Bollywood films, songs and reality shows. She has done movies like Jism 2, Ragini MMS 2, Hate Story 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Singh is Bling, One Night Stand, Baadshaho, Noor, Bhoomi and others. Sunny has singed many movies like Jatt & Juliet and Veeramadevi.

Sunny is a mother to three kids and nowadays the super mommy is snapped outside her kids’ playschool. Sunny has 24.5 million followers on Instagram and her fans never get disappointed as she keeps them updated with her latest posts. Sunny’s pictures are a treat to fans. The actor knows how to nail her every look whether casual or ethnic. Have a look at her top 10 pictures from her Instagram:

On the work front, Sunny was last seen hosting a TV reality show called Spitzvilla on MTV. Currently, Sunny is busy with her shooting schedule, she will soon be seen in the South Indian films and her next movie will be a horror-comedy named Coca Cola. Apart from that, the actor has been recently featured in many item numbers of the top Bollywood films.

