Sunny Leone photos: Former adult star Karenjit Kaur Vohra popularly known by her stage name Sunny Leone has once again taken social media by storm with her pictures. The diva rose to fame with her movie Jism 2 which bagged her recognition in the Bollywood industry. Since then she has become a social media sensation with 17.5 million followers on the photo-sharing platform Instagram. Recently, Sunny Leone was making headlines for her magazine cover shoot and oh boy! she rocked the cover with her amazing photos.

On the professional front, Sunny Leone will be seen making her Tollywood as well as Mollywood debut this year. She has featured in more than 35 Bollywood films and about 10 item numbers. In her 7 years long career she has achieved a lot, from writing a novel to sharing her story with a web series, sunny has achieved a lot. Some of her best item numbers are Babydoll, Pink lips, Laila Main Laila, Lovely Accident, Desi Look, Trippy Trippy, Main Adhoora, Paani Wala Dance, Laila among others. Taking a look at her Instagram feed seems like Sunny Leone loves the color pink so take a look at some of the hottest pictures of Sunny Leone in pink:

