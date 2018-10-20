She is stunning, she is bold and she is sexy. Yes, we are talking about none other than Bollywood's favourite item girl and actor Sunny Leone! An actor, former porn star and a social media sensation, Sunny Leone keeps sharing her sexy, stunning and bold photos on her Instagram account.

This time, the Bollywood item girl is making a funny expression which is making her look extremely cute! Sunny Leone has been taking social media by storm with her steamy and sultry photos and her latest Instagram picture has taken over the Internet. Sunny Leone is currently seen in MTV Splitsvilla. She is hosting the 11th season of the show along with Rannvijay Singh.

sunny Leone is a former adult star who participated in the 5th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan and later made her debut in the Bollywood film industry with Jism 2 which was an erotic thriller.

Sunny Leone is one of the most searched social media personalities and her dance numbers set the silver screen on fire! Her sexy and hot dance videos take social media by storm.

