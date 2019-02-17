Sunny Leone photos: One of the most sensational dancers in Bollywood, Sunny Leone is one of the sexiest Bollywood actresses and is also a social media star. Her throwback photo in a white crop top has taken over social media.

Sunny Leone photos: Bollywood Baby Doll and former porn star Sunny Leone is not only one of the most sensational Bollywood celebrities but is also one of the most searched social media personalities on Google. Her photos and videos on social media sites such as Instagram and Facebook take social media by storm and a throwback photo of the actress which surfaced on social media on Sunday afternoon has been breaking the Internet! In the photo, we see Sunny Leone dressed in a sexy white crop top with blue, pink and white lowers with white sneakers.

Her expressions in the photo are killer and the picture has taken social media by storm! Sunny Leone is one of the best dancers in Bollywood and is also a former adult star who made her debut in the Indian film industry with Jism 2 which was an erotic thriller. She has featured in a number of sexy songs such as Laila Main Laila, Paani Wala Dance, Pink Lips, Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Chaar Bottle Vodka, among many others.

Sunny Leone is also a television host who has hosted shows like MTV Splitsvilla and will soon be seen in Tamil film Veeramahadevi. She is one of the most sensational Bollywood actresses.

