Sunny Leone photos: Bollywood sensation makes her fan crazy by uploading her sizzling hot photos on Instagram. In the picture, the hottie is looking beautiful, trying her new eyeshadow with a slight tone of baby pink lipstick. In just a few hours, the photo gathered approximately 24K likes proving the doll to be the queen of her fan's heart.

The baby doll of Bollywood leaves no stone unturned to make her fans crazy by her stunning and hot looks

Sunny Leone photos: Bollywood diva, Sunny Leone is counted amongst the most good looking and hardworking actor of the Indian cinema. In the year 2012, she made her Bollywood debut – Jism 2 by Pooja Bhatt. The movie was launched for the first time on the sets of the famous show – Bigg Boss on 1 December 2011. Since her debut, the actor has been playing multiple mainstream roles, hosted events and has done various films. Yet again the actor has taken the internet by a storm with her impressive makeup look.

Sunny recently took to her official Instagram handle, to share her recent makeup look. In the pictures, the hottie is looking alluring, trying a new shade of blue eyeshadow with a glimpse of pink lipstick. With a slight tone of mascara, her eyes are just looking picture perfect. The diva enjoys a major fan following of more than 16.5 million followers on the photo-sharing platform– Instagram. The baby doll of Bollywood leaves no stone unturned to make her fans crazy by her stunning and hot looks. Well, this is not the first time, when sunny has made her fans crazy, her Instagram timeline is flooded with such photos. The diva is also featured in some of the superhit soundtracks like – Baby Doll, Laila Mein Laila, Pink Lips and more.

