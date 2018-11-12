Karenjit Kaur popularly known by her stage name Sunny Leone is currently hosting MTV Splitsvilla which is a popular reality game show and she officially entered Bollywood with Mahesh Bhatt's Jism 2 in 2012 after participating in the 5th season of controversial TV show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan. Check out her latest photos inside

Karenjit Kaur, former adult star popularly known by her stage name Sunny Leone has once again taken social media by storm with her latest look styled by celebrity designer and stylist Hitendra Kapopara. Talking about her latest picture on the photo sharing platform Instagram, the Baby doll is dressed in a strapless denim blue crop top and ripped light blue jeans. She has complemented her look with Aviators, contrasting green necklace and dark pink lipstick. Her picture in a span of just fifteen hours has garnered 510,346 likes and the comments section is pouring with compliments and appreciations for the diva’s exquisite body.

The Bollywood queen and Former contestant of controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 5, 2011 was approached by many Bollywood filmmakers among which she made her Bollywood debut with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2. Since then the diva hasn’t looked back. Sunny Leone is currently riding high on the success of her original web-series by Zee 5- Biopic Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone. On the work front, Sunny Leone will be soon seen making her Malayalam debut with Rangeela and Tamil debut with Veeramdevi in the coming year. She is currently hosting MTV Splitsvilla. Take a look at the picture here:

