Bollywood stunner Sunny Leone has been killing the Internet with her sexy and sultry photos. She has a huge fan base across the globe and keeps treating fans with her stunning photos and videos. Her latest Instagram photo has taken over the Internet.

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, who is currently seen hosting the 11th season of controversial reality show Splitsvilla, is not only one of the most popular Bollywood actresses but is also a social media sensation. Sunny Leone, who is a former porn star is one of the most searched social media personalities and her Instagram account is flooded with sexy and hot photos of the actress. In the latest Instagram post, we see Sunny Leone dressed in a sexy black dress along with a classy grey blazer.

The photos are from the sets of MTV’s India’s next top model where she was judging the show with Malaika Arora. Sunny Leone posted a series of photos on her official Instagram account and her photos have taken over the Internet. She has been ruling Bollywood for the past many years and her item songs are loved by one and all. She has a massive fan following across the globe.

Sunny Leone is one of the sexiest and hottest dancer and item girl in Bollywood who has won millions of hearts with her grooving dance moves in a number of Bollywood item numbers such as Baby Doll, Pink Lips, Laila Main Laila, among many others.

She participated in one of the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss post which she entered Bollywood with Mahesh Bhatt directorial Jism 2.

