Bollywood item girl Sunny Leone’s latest Instagram post has turned the temperature soaring as the diva has slipped into a bikini yet again in her new post. The Bollywood diva has showed off her well-toned body in a floral bikini. From workout goals to slaying fashion, Sunny can do it all. The actress recently took to the photo-sharing app to share the latest photo wearing a floral bikini.

The Bollywood diva posted the picture with the caption- pulled this bikini after a long time! Time for a swim in a my private villa poll here in Jaipur!Gorgeous resort! The actor can be seen wearing a floral bikini while flaunting her abs. The post has garnered over 9 lakh likes within hours.

On the work front, Sunny has done a special dance number in Mammootty starrer Madhura Raja. Sunny has also started shooting for the 12th season of popular television reality show MTV Splitsvilla along with Rannivjay Singh. The actress will next be seen in a Tamil film titled Veeramadevi and Malayalam movie Rangeela.

Sunny Leone who made her acting debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2, is also making her debut in Tollywood industry this year. The 37-year-old gym freak has maintained herself in perfect shape and her Instagram is filled with workout pictures and videos that will motivate anyone to hit the gym.

She has acted in a number of Bollywood flicks including Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Balwinder Singh Famous Ho Gaya, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Mastizaade, One Night Stand, Beiimaan Love, among several others.

