Recently, Sunny Leone shared a new picture on her Instagram which has been doing the rounds on social media for all the good reasons. It has been less than an hour since the actor posted the picture on social media and it has garnered over 90,480 likes on the photo-sharing platform.

Sunny Leone is undoubtedly one of the most talked about actors of the B-town. The actor has been on a roll lately and there is no doubt regarding the fact that she has remarkably succeeded in creating her niche in the Bollywood. Besides being one of the most followed actors in the tinsel town, Sunny has also emerged as a leading Internet sensation. The actor never misses a chance to share details regarding her personal and professional life with her followers on Instagram. Sunny’s 15.8 million followers on the photo-sharing platform are evident of the fact that when it comes to being a social media queen, one just can’t beat Sunny Leone.

Recently, the actor shared a new picture on her Instagram which has been doing the rounds on social media for all the good reasons. Donning a crop top teamed up with a classy pair of pants, the actor looks glamorous and peppy at the same time. The pair is shoes she is wearing are doing justice to her entire look and we bet you just can’t afford to miss it. It has been less than an hour since the actor posted the picture on social media and it has garnered over 90,480 likes on Instagram. Besides this, the comment section of the picture is jam-packed with compliments for the lady. Before we say much, here’s take a look at the photo:

Isn’t she looking just vivacious? Well, that is not it, her Instagram profile is full of such photos that will make it difficult to take your eyes off her. Here we have chosen some of the best pictures from her Instagram profile:

