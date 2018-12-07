Sunny Leone photos: Dressed in a cold shoulder baby pink shirt and denim skirt, Sunny Leone looks hot as ever as she poses for the camera. She has complemented her look with nude sandals, kohled eyes, glossy orange lipstick, and big earrings. Her picture in a span of just an hour has garnered 94,352 likes and the count seems unstoppable.

Her picture in a span of just an hour has garnered 94,352 likes and the count seems unstoppable. The social media sensation in her 6-year long career has achieved a lot, from becoming India’s most googled celebrity to getting her own wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds, she has made a mark in the industry. Take a look at her latest picture here:

On the professional front, Jism 2 actor sunny leone will be soon seen making her Mollywood debut with national award-winning actors Salim Kumar and Suraj Venjaramodui in Rangeela. Ahead of the year, Sunny Leone has already signed projects among which she will also make her Tollywood debut with Veeramdevi in 2019. Some of the famous songs of the star are Laila Main Laila, Baby Doll, among others.

