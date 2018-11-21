Sunny Leone photos: Sunny Leone is busy wrapping the shooting schedule for her upcoming Mollywood film, Veeramadevi but that doesn't stop the diva from sharing her day to day life updates with fans. The Karenjit Kaur actor recently posted a new photo on her Instagram handle that has been rapidly gaining the attention of her fans for all the good reasons.

Sunny Leone photos: Sunny Leone is busy wrapping the shooting schedule for her upcoming Mollywood film, Veeramadevi but that doesn’t stop the diva from sharing her day to day life updates with fans. The Karenjit Kaur actor recently posted a new photo on her Instagram handle that has been rapidly gaining the attention of her fans for all the good reasons. A few hours ago, the Canadian-born Indian-American actress and model shared the photo which has garnered 354,132 likes so far.

Donning a turtle-neck crop top teamed up with a classy skirt, the diva is looking drop-dead gorgeous. Besides this, the pair of danglers and her hairstyle is also complimenting her entire look. With every new post, Sunny proves that she is indeed a fashionista and is blessed with an eternal beauty. Before we just continue to blabber about her beauty, you totally need to take a look at the photo featuring the flawless beauty.

After taking a look at the picture all that comes to our mind is “DAMN HOT”. Also, it is not the only picture that serves as a proof for Sunny’s flawless beauty, but her Instagram profile is just jampacked with such pictures. Here is an assortment of diva’s most loved and talked about pictures that she had posted on Instagram.

