After winning a million hearts, Sunny Leone is still unstoppable. The actor keeps on swaying fans with her stunningly beautiful photos. The latest photo of her in which she can be seen shooting a hear-melting flying kiss for fans is breaking the internet. See photos

Bollywood bombshell Sunny Leone, who was earlier a porn star garners a massive fan-following on social media. Every now and then, she posts about her whereabouts to keep her fans updated. Be it a steamy bikini photo or an adorable mother-daughter selfie, Sunny Leone creates a buzz with every look of her. Killing it with her hotness every time, Sunny steals the limelight. This time too, the actor took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her in a beautiful baby purple gown where she can be spotted shooting a kiss for the camera.

This adorable flying kiss is enough to warm a million hearts. Catch it here:

Once again, she is setting the internet on fire with her stunning looks. The retro short and curly hairdo is absolutely suiting her face. Donning a beautiful one-shoulder gown. Sunny Leone is flaunting her curves in a sensuous manner. The diva is raising the glam quotient with this ultra-hot bodycon gown. And pouting with red lipstick on is adding all the spice to it.

We are assuming the photo to be from sets of MTV Splitsvilla as the actor used this hashtag in her caption. Also, there is an opportunity for all the sunny fans to make her win the title of the favourite popular star. Recently, the gorgeous lady took to her official Instagram handle to inform her fans that she has been nominated for the title by the Indian Television Academy and if she gets the highest number votes, she will win.

