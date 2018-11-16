Karenjit Kaur who is popular with her stage name Sunny Leone is known to steal a million hearts with every glimpse of her. We have seen tons of stunning stills but few of them managed to grab the most attention. One of those hottest stills was a series of monochromes from a sexy photoshoot. Sunny Leone is looking steamy hot in these photos striking a sizzling pose for the camera.

Karenjit Kaur who is popular with her stage name Sunny Leone is known to steal a million hearts with every glimpse of her. We have seen tons of stunning stills but few of them managed to grab the most attention. The glowing face and charming smile of her can leave anyone breathless. Enjoying a fan following of more than 16 million on Instagram, Sunny Leone has become a social media star too. With every photo update of her, she creates a buzz on the internet leaving everyone stunned. Sunny Leone is currently hosting popular reality show MTV Splitsvilla and killing it with her hotness.

However, some of the Instagram stills got the most popular among fans and one of them was still monochrome from a sexy photoshoot. Sunny Leone is looking steamy hot in these photos striking a sizzling pose for the camera. Wrapped in a sexy piece of lingerie, Sunny is giving a sweltering expression. Have a look:

Karenjit Kaur initiated her career with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2 in the year 2012. But she shot to fame earlier when she participated in the 5th season of Bigg Boss. Big Boss is one of the most controversial TV shows which is hosted by superstar Salman Khan. The former adult star has not only remarkable acting skills but is also known for her stunning photos. Redefining hotness with each and every still of her, Sunny Leone ends up popping a lot of eyes.

