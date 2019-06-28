Sunny Leone pranks: Sunny Leone recently on her Instagram handle shares 2 videos, in which she pranks her co-actor and director, as soon as the video was uploaded the video went viral and fans loved her jovial side. Currently, Sunny Leone is gearing up for her upcoming movie titled Koka Kola, the film produced by Mahendra Dhariwal.

Sunny Leone pranks on her co-actor and director, as she falls flat after the gunshot

Sunny Leone pranks: Actor Sunny Leone again manages to hook her fans and followers by sharing a video on her Instagram handle, in the video the actor stuns her co-actor, director and the other crew members by falling flat on her face after being shot from a close range in one of her shooting scenes.

As soon as the video was shared, the video went viral and fans couldn’t stop gushing over it, after that one more video was posted by sunny in which crew members with a pale look on their face and surrounded her, and to figure out what’s happening and trying to revive her.

Talking about sunny’s acting skills it was quite on point, shared video was captioned, Graphic warning 1, the whole world should get to know, that what happened last night on set!

The 2nd video was caption read, Graphic warning 2: Thank God she is ok,(laugh), check out the video:

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, this proverb goes well with sunny leone because she knows how to add a pinch of happiness and fun during hectic days.

However, Sunny might dominated the adult film industry before foraying into Bollywood, but because of her cute looks and hard work she created her own space in the Bollywood industry, this stylish diva indeed comes a long way.

On the work front, sunny gears up for her upcoming film Koka Kola in which she will play the role of a girl from Uttrapradesh, it’s a horror comedy movie produced by Mahendra Dhariwal.

