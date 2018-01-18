Bollywood diva Sunny Leone is all set to unveil her first ever wax statue at the 24th franchise of Madame Tussauds museum in New Delhi. A team from London flew to Mumbai to take around 200 measurements and pictures of Sunny Leone. In an interview, Sunny revealed that she is excited to see her at the attraction and can't wait to see the fans reaction when it will be displayed.

The iconic Madame Tussauds Hollywood museum has decided to feature a wax statue of Bollywood superstar Sunny Leone at the 24th edition in New Delhi. Sunny Leone will find her lifelike wax statue with Bollywood megastars like Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan and many more. Recently, the museum’s team from London flew down to Mumbai to take almost 200 measurements and pictures of the celebrity. In an interview with Indian Express, Sunny Leone said that she is thrilled to be chosen for this incredible experience.

“I am thrilled and grateful to Madame Tussauds for creating my figure. Having my own wax figure is completely overwhelming. This is the first time I have undergone a sitting and I must thank the entire team for making it a unique and memorable experience. I am equally excited to see ’me’ at the attraction and can’t wait for the fans reaction it will be finally displayed later this year. Madame Tussauds is a ‘one-of-a-kind’ attraction and I am so thrilled to be chosen for this incredible honour.” After her appearance in the reality show Bigg Boss 11, Sunny Leone went on to capture hearts in the Bollywood industry with her catchy item songs and participation in youth based reality shows like Splitsvilla.

Merlin Entertainments India Pvt. Ltd Director Anshul Jain said, “Sunny Leone is undoubtedly one of the biggest sensational divas of Bollywood with a massive fan base, so her figure has been an evident choice for Madame Tussauds Delhi. Announcing her figure at the attraction is equally enthralling for us, and we are certain that this will give her fans millions of memories to carry home with lots of selfies.” Madame Tussauds Hollywood is located on Regal Theatre in New Delhi, India. It is the 24th location for the Tussauds franchise, which was set up by sculptor Marie Tussaud.