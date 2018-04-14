Bollywood actress Sunny Leone adopted Nisha Kaur Weber from an orphanage in Maharashtra’s Latur last July when she was just 21-months-old. Sunny Leone's tweet arrives in the wake of the nationwide outrage over the rape and murder of an eight-year-old child in Kathua.In strongly worded tweets, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kalki Koechlin, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha and many, many others have condemned the heinous crime.

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has won our hearts once again after the diva posted an adorable picture with her daughter Nisha Kaur Weber along with a heartfelt note in which she promises to protect her from everything and everyone who is evil in this world and urges everyone to protect their children at all costs. In the picture, we see Sunny holding her daughter in her arms and looking at her with eyes full of love and care. Her post has gone viral on social media and is winning hearts across the globe.

Sunny took to her Instagram account to share the adorable picture and wrote, “I promise with every ounce of my heart, soul, and body to protect you from everything and everyone who is evil in this world. Even if that means giving my life for your safety. Every child in the world should feel safe against the evil hurtful people. Let’s hold our children a little closer to us! Protect at all costs!!!” Nisha Kaur Weber was 21-months-old when Sunny and Daniel adopted her from an orphanage in Maharashtra’s Latur last July.

Soon after the horrifying details of the Kathua and Unnao rapes have shaken the world, Sunny Leone’s tweet arrives in the wake of the nationwide outrage over the rape and murder of an eight-year-old child in Kathua. She was kept captive, sedated and raped till she was murdered in Kathua, some 50 kms from Jammu, something which has prompted nationwide protest with celebrities demanding justice on social media. In strongly worded tweets, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kalki Koechlin, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha and many, many others have condemned the heinous crime.

