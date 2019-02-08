Sunny Leone sexy photos: In a yellow crop hoodie with denim jeans and jacket, Sunny Leone simply slayed hr latest Instagram post like a boss lady. Well, her latest Instagram post garnered over 369k likes within hours of its upload. On her work front, she is all set to make her Malayalam debut with Rangeela.

Sunny Leone sexy photos: Do we really need to introduce Sunny Leone? Nope, the gorgeous lady who makes us all go gaga with her cuteness and adorable nature in reality and of course on-screen, is the most famous divas of Bollywood industry. Bollywood’s baby doll who made us fall in love with her more after releasing her biography Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, is one of the most famous Internet sensation, is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Veeramadevi.

With over 18.5 million followers on Instagram, Sunny Leone barely skips a chance of updating her fans about her upcoming projects or personal life. The sexy owner of Star Struck by Sunny Leone, is also one of the most famous divas who knows how to garner immense love and praises from her audience. In a crop yellow coloured hoodie with denim jacket and jeans, Sunny Leone’s latest Instagram post is too sassy to handle. With peace over war in her caption, the lady simply slayed her look as she posed for a picture with those unmissable, casual look complimenting glares. The photo which was uploaded today i.e February 8, has already crossed over 369k likes on social media. If you missed her latest sassy look, take a sneak peek to the post here:

Apart from Veeramadevi, our Pink Lips lady will be seen flaunting her dance moves in Malayam movie, Madhura Raja. She is currently busy shooting for her Malayalam debut film Rangeela which is likely to hit the theatres, this year.

