Sunny Leone has ended her silence on comparisons between her son Asher and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur. The dancing sensation has said that both of them have golu little faces and social media will do what it wants to do.

India is in awe of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan. Even though the little munchkin is just 2 years old, his popularity overrides most Bollywood celebrities. A star in the making, Taimur is a fan’s favourite and grabs headlines every time he steps out of his home. As Taimur enjoys his holiday time in London with his star parents, the Internet was left shocked and pleasantly surprised as latest photos of Sunny Leone’s son Asher surfaced online.

Soon after, comparisons were drawn between the two little munchkins and it was felt the duo are lookalikes. With chubby eyes, blue eyes and cuteness in abundance, Taimur and Asher do look similar and are definitely little social media stars now. In one of her latest interaction with a news portal, Sunny reacted to the development and said that there were comparisons. Both of them have golu little faces and social media will do what it wants to do. She added that Taimur is a very very cute child and so is Asher.

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel are proud parents of 3 children- Asher, Noah and Nisha. While Sunny welcomed Noah and Nisha through surrogacy, Nisha has been adopted by the couple. Workwise, Sunny Leone recently featured in dance numbers from films like Arjun Patiala and Jhootha Kahin Ka. She will soon make her acting debut in the South Film Industry with Veeramadevi.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor is headlining projects like Good News alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan as well as multi-starrer project Takht.

