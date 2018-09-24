Bollywood diva Sunny Leone is undoubtedly one of the hottest actors in the industry and manages to raise temperatures every time she features on-screen. Recently, when the actor was approached for popular American show Game Of Thrones, she blatantly refused to be a part of it. Spilling interesting details about the same, Sunny revealed that when someone approached her for the show and said that the decision to cast her was taken at the last minute, she refused.

From ruling the silver screen with her sensational dance moves to taking over social media with her latest photos, Bollywood diva Sunny Leone can give any leading actor a run for their money. While any actor would love to be a part of the popular American fantasy drama Game Of Thrones, it seems like the actor does not mind giving it a pass.

In an interview with a leading daily, Sunny revealed that someone approached her to be a part of the show and just when he stated that the decision to cast her was made at the last minute, she declined. The daily quoted Sunny as saying that she got this message one day and the guy told her that he knows it is really last minute but they want to cast her for a role in Game of Thrones. To which, Sunny said oh my god, no way!

However, soon after the incident, Sunny found out that the offer was fake. Speaking about the same, she added that when they sent her the IMDB link, she found out that it was fake.

Recently, Sunny made headlines when she unveiled her first ever wax statue at the iconic Madame Tussauds museum. On the work front, Sunny is seen currently seen hosting MTV Splitsvilla 11 along with Rannvijay Singha. As she gears to make her Kollywood debut with the film Veeramadevi, the diva is back with Season 2 of her web-series biopic Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.

