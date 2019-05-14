Former adult star and Bollywood hottie Sunny Leone has driven fans crazy with her latest summer look in which she is seen dressed in a sexy yellow skirt with a blue floral crop top, see photo!

The Baby Doll sensation of India, Bollywood item girl and former porn star Sunny Leone is making sure that her fans have a great day after the diva shared a stunning photo on her official Instagram account in which she is looking breathtakingly beautiful. The photo will surely make your day as is looking too hot to handle in a yellow skirt, floral print blue crop top with white and yellow flowers and her braids are adding to her glamorous and cute summer look!

Her nude makeup, the cute smile and the killer eyes will make you fall in love with her all over again. Sunny Leone’s summer look is going viral on social media and the photo has already garnered thousands like likes.

Sunny, in the picture, is seen flaunting her sexy legs and her toned body is what makes her one of the sexiest actresses and dancers in Bollywood. Sunny Leone is also an Internet sensation with a massive fan base on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.

She has also hosted several seasons of MTV reality show Splitsvilla and is also a former Bigg Boss contestant. Sunny Leone got her big break on Bollywood while she was a contestant in Bigg Boss season 5 and her debut film Jism 2 emerged as a superhit post which Sunny Leone has starred in a number of Bollywood films such as Ragini MMS 2, Jackpot, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Ek Paheli Leela, One Night Stand, Beiimaan Love, among several others.

Sunny Leone will now be making her debut in the Tamil and Malayalam film industry with her upcoming film Madhura Raja and Veeramadevi.

