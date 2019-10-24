Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber make an adorable couple and we have seen them together at many events, functions, parties, and ceremonies. Check out the latest romantic pictures of Sunny and her husband.

Sunny Leone came to fame when she appeared on the popular reality show Bigg Boss season 5, it was the turning point of Sunny’s career and her life. On day 49, marking her entry in the house, the internet sensation surprised everyone by gaining 8,000 followers on Twitter in just two days. Before coming to India, Sunny was a popular star of the pornography industry and she was established in the US at that time. When she appeared on Bigg Boss she made sure that she will not carry her past with her and gave her recognition on the show as a model and a TV star in America.

As we said, that was the turning phase of Sunny’s life as after a while she was approached by a famous filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt to play the female lead in Jism 2. After this, the internet sensation never looked back and kept going in her life forgetting her past. After Jism 2, she signed few more films and appeared in the item songs which were a superhit. Sunny also became a part of many controversies despite that she stood strong and shaped her career in inclining form.

After being into few relationships earlier, Sunny finally married Daniel Weber in early 2011. The couple has come a long way now and is living a happy married life. Sunny and Daniel adopted their first child in 2017 from Latur in Maharashtra, she’s a girl and they named her as Nisha Kaur Weber. In 2018, the couple announced the birth of their twin boys through surrogacy.

Daniel has always been the backbone of Sunny and he supports her in everything she does. Both of them are really conscious about health and fitness, therefore, they have been spotted together outside the gym many times. Both of them have also been spotted together at events, parties and romantic dates.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App