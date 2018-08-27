Sunny Leone Latest photos: Bollywood actor and former pornstar Sunny Leone is currently ruling the internet as well as million hearts with her latest Instagram photo. In the photo, the bombshell is raising temperatures with her sensuous avatar that is too hot to handle. Soaring the temperatures with her sizzling persona, Sunny has left everyone mesmerised and asking for more.

Known to soar the temperatures with her sensuous photoshoots and a sizzling persona, Actor and former pornstar Sunny Leone sends the social media on a meltdown every time she posts a new photo. Fans all over the nation and as well as the world keep an eye on the diva’s Instagram account which mirrors her vibrant and vivacious personality. On August 27, Sunny took to her Instagram profile to share a new photo and needless to mention, she looks super-hot as always.

Dressed in a pink and magenta crop top paired with matching pants, Sunny styled the look with tasselled pink earrings, matching sunglasses and nude heels. Raising the temperatures with her sexy avatar, Sunny is dropping bombs of glamour and sexiness. The exposed midriff is further accentuating her curves, making everyone go gaga over her drool-worthy sexy body. Looking at the photo, one can gauge that the photo was clicked on the sets of MTV Splitsvilla, which she is currently hosting along with Rannvijay Singha.

Check out the diva’s other hot and sexy photos-

