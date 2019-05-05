Bollywood sex bomb and former porn star Sunny Leone, who is not only one of the most popular Bollywood actresses but is also a dancing sensation and a television host is all set to host the 12th season of popular television reality show MTV Splitsvilla along with Rannivjay Singh. The diva, who has earlier hosted the 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th season of MTV Splitsvilla which is an Indian reality TV love show which is very popular among the young generation is all set to host the all-new season of the reality game show.

In order to express her excitement, the stunning beauty shared an adorable video in which she is seen dancing on a popular Punjabi song along with Rannivjay Singh and the crew of MTV Splitsvilla and is also holding her baby boy in her arms as she dances to the tunes of a Punjabi song!

Sunny Leone, who shot to fame after her sting in reality television show Bigg Boss 5 is a former adult star who made her debut in the Hindi film industry in 2012 with Jism 2 which was a superhit after which she starred in a number of films such as Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Balwinder Singh Famous Ho Gaya, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Mastizaade, One Night Stand, Beiimaan Love, among several others.

She also starred in her own biopic web-series titled Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone and she is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses who has starred in superhit item songs such as Pink Lips, Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Tu Zaroorat Nahi Tu Zaroori Hai, Laila Main Laila, among many others.

