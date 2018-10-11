Bollywood's sizzling item girl Sunny Leone is currently having a gala time in Mexico. The Baby Doll of Bollywood, who is in Mexico for a vacation, has been treating her fans with some sexy and stunning photos from her holiday.

She is at present hosting the 11th season of reality game show Splitsvilla

Sunny Leone on Thursday morning shared a picture on photo-sharing app Instagram in which she is beach ready in a sexy white bikini with an off-white hat. Her sexy curves and perfectly toned body is making her look sexier in that hot bikini.

She has been constantly sharing her stunning photos from her Mexico holiday and it is surely a complete treat for her millions of followers on social media. Sunny Leone, who has featured in a number of Bollywood films as well as item songs will now be making her Tamil debut with her upcoming film Veeramadevi. She is at present hosting the 11th season of reality game show Splitsvilla.

Sunny Leone is one of the sexiest Bollywood actresses and is also a phenomenal dancer. She has featured in a number of blockbuster songs such as Laila Main Laila, Baby Doll, Pink Lips, among many others.

