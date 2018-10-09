Bollywood's sexy diva and former porn star Sunny Leone has been creating magic on social media by sharing some sexy and adorable photos on her Instagram account. Her latest photo is so cute that you would want to see it again and again.

Sunny Leone has a massive and crazy fan base across the globe and has a number of followers on photo-sharing app Instagram which makes her one of the most loved and adored celebrities on social media.

Her Bollywood career is going too strong with a number of films as well as item songs in her kitty and she is currently seen as a host in MTV show Splitsvilla which is one of the most popular reality TV shows.

She made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2 and has featured in a number of Bollywood films since then. Not only in Bollywood but Sunny Leone will now spread her magic in the Tamil film industry as well with her upcoming film Veeramadevi.

