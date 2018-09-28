Sunny Leone Bollywood actress is back to rule her fans hearts with her latest sexy post in a pastel coloured off-shoulder dress with subtle makeup glossy pink lips and has her 15 million fans crazy for her all over again. check her latest Instagram post.

Bollywood’s favourite actress Sunny Leone, known for raising the temperature just with her pictures, is ruling her fan’s hearts and has recently shared her picture on photo-sharing platform Instagram dressed in a pastel dress. Sunny Leone is known for her bold avatar and her dance moves has a fan base following of 15 million. She looks alluring in her off-shoulder dress rounding off her look with subtle makeup, glossy pink lips and small diamond earrings. Sunny Leone made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2 opposite Randeep Hooda and has been ruling our hearts ever since.

Since then she has done various item songs such as Pink Lips, Char Bottle Vodka, Laila Main Laila among others.

She has also been featured in the Ragini MMS series, Hate Story series, Ek Pahele Leela, Singh is Bling, One-Night Stand and Raees.

Sunny Leone also hosts Splitsvilla and officially entered Bollywood after participating in the 5th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

Her beautiful kohled brown eyes, priceless smile and those seductive and sultry expressions have garnered her 15 million fans and 46,192 likes on her current picture.

