Sunny Leone’s photo: Former adult star and Bollywood diva, Sunny Leone recently posted a picture on her official Instagram handle and people can’t stop staring! In the picture, the Baby Doll of Bollywood was seen donning a sage-green mini dress. The actress looked gorgeous as usual, she paired up her attire with black aviators, brown belt, and brown drop earrings. The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered 550k views and the count seems unstoppable.

Sunny is looking as bright as a sun posing flawlessly. The actor who is married to musician Daniel Weber are now proud parents of three children. Via surrogacy, the actor had two children but before that, the duo had adopted a child named Nisha. The actor’s real beauty resides within her thoughts. The way she came up vocalizing everything about her past it is really appreciable.

The young actor is very serious towards her work, she is very workaholic. The series of Karanjeet Kaur the untold story has already crossed 20 million views, which proves that the audience really liked the way Sunny came up vocalizing everything about her past.

