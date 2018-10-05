Sunny Leone is currently hosting Splitsvilla which is a popular reality game show which airs on MTV and she officially entered Bollywood after participating in the 5th season of controversial TV show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan.

One of the finest Bollywood actresses, SunnyLeone has become one of the most talked-about social media sensations and is currently ruling hearts of millions of her fans. Sunny on Friday took to her official Instagram profile to update her fans with another gorgeous photo. Talking about the picture, Sunny Leone who is a former adult star is dressed up in a half sleeves white frill shirt with black pants. In the picture, Baby Doll of Bollywood is sitting on the window gazing into the distance and she has kept her hair down and her makeup minimal. Sunny looks stunning as she poses for the camera.

The picture has already garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is pouring with compliments and appreciations from all over the world.

The Bollywood diva is currently riding high on the success of her biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur- The untold story of Sunny Leone and has a huge fan following of 15 million.

Workwise, Sunny Leone is busy promoting the second part of her web series Karenjit Kaur- The untold story of Sunny Leone. She will also be making her Tamil debut with the film Veeramadevi .

Currently, Sunny is hosting Splitsvilla which is a popular reality game show which airs on MTV and she officially entered Bollywood after participating in the 5th season of controversial TV show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan.

