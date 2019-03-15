Sunny Leone sexy photo: From Baby Doll to Laila Mai Laila, Sunny Leone is known for giving such hit item number! The diva recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a few pictures from her wedding vows magazine cover, dressed in a red lehenga choli. Take a look at her pictures inside.

Sunny Leone sexy photo: Bollywood diva Sunny Leone needs no introduction from her sultry moves tp her sensuous photos Sunny Leone is a social media sensation with more than 19.4 million followers on Instagram and soon will be a part of 20 million follower club. Former adult star Sunny Leone has surely achieved a lot in her 5-year long career from web series to back to back blockbuster hits sunny is a star!

Recently, Sunny took to her office Instagram handle to share a series of photos from her wedding vows magazine cover and we can’t stop staring! Dressed in a red-golden lehenga choli, sunny looks like the perfect bride in this photo. She has complemented her look with kohled eyes, golden shimmery eyeshadow, red glossy lipstick, and big jhumkas.

Take a look at her photos here:

On the work front, Sunny Leone will be next seen making her Tollywood as well as Malayalam debut this year. She is already prepping up for the upcoming movies and keeps her 20 million fans updated with her day to day activities. Sunny started her acting career with Jism 2 after featuring in Salman Khan controversial show Bigg Boss 5.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More