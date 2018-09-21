Sunny Leone is not only one of the most sensational Bollywood dancers but is also a social media sensation. Her sexy dance moves have already driven her fans crazy and now her sultry photos on photo-sharing app Instagram have set the Internet on fire!

Sunny Leone flaunts her sexy curves in her latest picture, check to see

In the latest photo, which Sunny Leone shared on her official Instagram account, Sunny Leone looks ravishing as she makes a sexy pose for the camera.

Dressed in an alluring floral print, Sunny Leone looks tempting as she flaunts her sexy curves in the picture. Sunny Leone, who made her debut in Jism 2, has been ruling hearts with her amazing dance moves and super hit item songs like Laila Main Laila, Chaar Bottle Vodka, Pink Lips, Baby Doll Main Sone Di, among others.

In the picture, she is wearing a floral shirt tied down on her waist with sexy dark blue denim shorts and to round off her look blue aviators.

She also hosts reality shows such as Splitsvilla and officially entered the industry after participating in controversial reality show Bigg Boss in its 5th season. Sunny Leone is one of the best and loved Bollywood dancers and has also featured in a number of Bollywood movies.

Sunny Leone’s hot and sultry photos set social media on fire and her latest photo which the former porn star shared on Instagram has garnered more than 112,635 likes already!

