Sunny Leone sexy photos: Bollywood hot and sizzling actress is setting fire on the internet. In her latest photo shoot, she looks stunning in animal print which she has shared on Instagram.

Sunny Leone Sexy Photos: Canadian born Indian-American actress Sunny Leone’s latest Instagram photo will definitely make her fans to fall in love with her all over again. The model has shared a new photo in her usual bold yet sexy avatar. In the picture, the actor is donning a leopard-print neck plunging dress, making her look saucy as ever. Sunny Leone is known for her Bollywood item numbers such as Paani Waala Dance, Laila Me Laila, Baby Doll Mei Sone Di, Pink Lips, and many others.

Sunny Leone made her debut in the Bollywood industry after she appeared in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 5. She started her Bollywood career back in 2012 with Pooja Bhatt’s erotic thriller movie Jism 2. After its success of the film, she shifted her focus to mainstream acting with Jackpot, Ragni MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, One-Night Stand and Tera Intezaar. She hosts a TV reality show Splitsvilla with Ranvijay Singh and has also made a small appearance in Roadies.

With her massive fan following on social media the photo took a min to get 500k likes on Instagram, take a look:

The Baby Doll of B-town barely shies away from sharing her sexy and hot photos with her fans via social media. Sunny Leone starred in her own biopic, Karanjit Kaur-the untold story of Sunny Leone, and it was highly praised. Sunny Leone will soon make her debut in Tamil and Malayalam Industry with her upcoming film Raja Veeramdeviandd and Rangeela.

Sunny’s fans have a fair idea about the fact that she is a big-time fitness freak. The actor keeps sharing her latest fitness photos and videos with her fans.

Sunny Leone dated and married Daniel Weber. She adopted an orphan girl and named her Nisha Kaur. After Nisha, she opted for surrogacy and had twin sons Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber.

