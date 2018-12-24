Bollywood's sexy item girl and former porn star Sunny Leone on Monday afternoon shared a sexy video on her official Instagram account and the video has been breaking the Internet! In the video, we see some sexy avatars of the Bollywood's Babydoll.

Bollywood’s sexy item girl and former porn star Sunny Leone on Monday afternoon shared a sexy video on her official Instagram account and the video has been breaking the Internet! In the video, we see some sexy avatars of the Bollywood’s Babydoll. Sunny Leone has a massive fan following of over 17.3 million followers on her official Instagram account and the former adult star keeps sharing her sexy, hot and sultry photos as well as videos in order to keep treating her millions of fans and followers from across the world!

Sunny Leone made her big debut in Bollywood in Jism 2 which was an erotic thriller by Mahesh Bhatt and post that Sunny Leone featured in a number of item songs and eventually earned herself the title of one of the sexiest Bollywood dancers and item girl. Sunny Leone has been entertaining us with her sexy dance moves for quite some time now and will also be making her debut in Telugu and Tamil film industry with her upcoming projects like Veeramadevi. Sunny Leone is also a television host and presenter and has hosted reality shows like MTV Splitsvilla among many others.

Sunny Leone has appeared in some super hit songs such as Paani Wala Dance, Laila Main Laila, among many others.

